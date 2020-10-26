Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 2,850 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,890,000 after buying an additional 527,235 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,220,000 after buying an additional 462,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,554,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $77.99 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.