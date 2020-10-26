Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. MKM Partners currently has $199.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.43.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,572 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after acquiring an additional 324,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,772,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.