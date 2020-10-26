Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Asana stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

