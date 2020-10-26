Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 39.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

HD stock opened at $283.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day moving average of $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

