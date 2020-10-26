Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McDonald's by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $685,091,000 after purchasing an additional 175,870 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $228.71 on Monday. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

