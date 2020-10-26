Monument Capital Management Invests $218,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $330.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

