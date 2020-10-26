Monument Capital Management Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after buying an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 23.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 95.4% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

KO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

