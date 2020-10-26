Monument Capital Management Has $2.18 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.38 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

