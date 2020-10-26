Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Neurobiological Technologies (NASDAQ:NTII) Head to Head Survey

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Neurobiological Technologies (OTCMKTS:NTII) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Moderna alerts:

This table compares Moderna and Neurobiological Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -461.42% -27.85% -22.37% Neurobiological Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Moderna and Neurobiological Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $60.21 million 462.22 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -45.50 Neurobiological Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Neurobiological Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna.

Risk & Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurobiological Technologies has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Neurobiological Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Moderna and Neurobiological Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 1 2 14 0 2.76 Neurobiological Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $87.41, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Moderna’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than Neurobiological Technologies.

Summary

Moderna beats Neurobiological Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and a research collaboration with Harvard University. Moderna, Inc. also has collaborations with Lonza Ltd. for the manufacture of mRNA-1273, a COVID-19 vaccine; and Catalent for fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurobiological Technologies Company Profile

Neurobiological Technologies, Inc. operates under a plan of liquidation and dissolution approved by stockholders in October 2009. Previously, it focused on developing investigational drugs for the treatment of human diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.