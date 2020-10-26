Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Model N worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,420.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 180,826 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,196,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Model N by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock worth $2,178,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. Model N Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

