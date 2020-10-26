MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.55-1.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.55-1.95 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $113.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

