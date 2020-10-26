MKM Partners Upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to “Buy”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $128.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,696 shares of company stock worth $360,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.