Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:AVO opened at $13.17 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

In related news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 63,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $763,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 753,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 17,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $204,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,003 shares of company stock valued at $513,306 over the last three months.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

