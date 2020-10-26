Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.17 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

