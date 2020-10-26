Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

