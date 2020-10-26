Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $180.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $203.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

