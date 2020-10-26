Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $134.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Shares of MRTX opened at $180.20 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $203.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

