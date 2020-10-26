Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.50. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 22,289 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

