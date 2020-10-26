Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $249.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $234.00 to $249.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.21.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

