Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 372,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $112.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

