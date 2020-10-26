Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.63. Metals Exploration shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 69,033,654 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

