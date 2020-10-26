Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,379,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

