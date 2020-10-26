Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

Several analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

