MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $4.75 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.