McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 209.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after acquiring an additional 498,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $228.71 on Monday. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

