Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.29.

MAT stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 44.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,913 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 2.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mattel by 96.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mattel by 258.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 214.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 352,957 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

