Matrexcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (MAC)

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Matrexcoin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Matrexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and LATOKEN. Matrexcoin has a market capitalization of $222,863.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrexcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,146.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.79 or 0.03094243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.02042278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00443082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.01028081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00477393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00042061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Matrexcoin Profile

MAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,176,440 tokens. Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin . The official website for Matrexcoin is matrexcoin.com . The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrexcoin Token Trading

Matrexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.