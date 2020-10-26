Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.