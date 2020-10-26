Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.