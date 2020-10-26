Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $359.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $359.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

Shares of MA stock opened at $325.76 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 11.2% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

