Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Shares of MA stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

