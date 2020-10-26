Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Westwood Management Corp IL’s 3rd Largest Position

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 8.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

NYSE MA opened at $329.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.60 and its 200 day moving average is $308.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

