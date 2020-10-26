MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMYT. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.18.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 207.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 54.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

