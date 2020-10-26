Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on November 13th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th.
Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.
Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $30.04 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.
