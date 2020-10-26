Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $160,192,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Magna International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 465,654 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,504,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 70,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,122,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.