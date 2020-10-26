M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Gap Up to $127.50

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.50, but opened at $140.00. M Winkworth shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 1,421 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 2.87 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.