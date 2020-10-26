Luther Burbank (LBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $505.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

In other Luther Burbank news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

