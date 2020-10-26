Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
LBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.
In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Luther Burbank
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
