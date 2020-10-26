Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.58. Luokung Technology shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 18,647 shares changing hands.

About Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

