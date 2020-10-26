Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Announces October 30th IPO

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) expects to raise $2.2 billion in an IPO on Friday, October 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 175,000,000 shares at a price of $11.50-$13.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, Lufax Holding Ltd generated $3.6 billion in revenue and $1 billion in net income. Lufax Holding Ltd has a market-cap of $15.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs (Asia), BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, HSBC, China PA Securities (Hong Kong) Co., Morgan Stanley, CLSA and Jefferies served as the underwriters for the IPO and J.P. Morgan, BOCI, Haitong International, Stifel, China Renaissance and KeyBanc Capital Markets were co-managers.

Lufax Holding Ltd provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Our mission is to make retail borrowing and wealth management easier, safer and more efficient. We primarily address the large unmet demand for personal lending among small business owners as well as salaried workers in China, and we provide tailor-made wealth management solutions to China’s fast-growing middle-class and affluent population. As of June 30, 2020, our total balance of retail credit facilitated reached RMB519.4 billion (US$73.5 billion), and the total client assets generated through our online wealth management platform reached RMB374.7 billion (US$53.0 billion), ranking us No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, among non-traditional financial service providers in China such as fintech companies, online-only TechFin companies and online lending platforms, according to Oliver Wyman. The history of our retail credit facilitation business dates back to August 2005, when Ping An Group launched a consumer loan business in Shenzhen, China. The history of our wealth management business dates back to September 2011, when Ping An Group established its wealth management subsidiary in Shanghai. (Revenue and net income are in U.S. dollars for the six months ended June 30, 2020, according to the prospectus.) “.

Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and has 60000 employees. The company is located at No. 1333 Lujiazui Ring Road 15/F Pudong New District, Shanghai People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 21-38632121.

