L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L'Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L'Oréal in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L'Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L'Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of L'Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. L'Oréal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48. L'Oréal has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

