Loop Capital Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. 140166 reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cross Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 806,809 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 485,906 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 471,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,051,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after buying an additional 320,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.9% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,716,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after buying an additional 308,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

