Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LOB. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

LOB opened at $33.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 73,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $1,502,470.23. Insiders have purchased a total of 176,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,938 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

