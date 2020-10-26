Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.72.

NYSE LIN opened at $234.27 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

