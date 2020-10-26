Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 260.44 ($3.40).

LGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN stock opened at GBX 199.77 ($2.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,856.80 ($2,425.92). Also, insider George Lewis bought 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,126.70 ($1,472.04). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,330 shares of company stock worth $8,323,971.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.