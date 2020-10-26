Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Learning Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

