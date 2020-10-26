Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) versus Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and Lazydays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Lazydays $644.91 million 0.23 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Shift Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lazydays.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shift Technologies and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lazydays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lazydays has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.45%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Shift Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20% Lazydays 1.14% 10.29% 1.99%

Risk and Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lazydays beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates six dealership locations in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

