Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,601. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

