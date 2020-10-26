Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

NYSE LPI opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.54. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

