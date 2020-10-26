Laboratory Co. of America (LH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LH opened at $207.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.23 and its 200 day moving average is $176.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.78.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

