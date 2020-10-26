KWHCoin (KWH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $194,143.00

KWHCoin (CURRENCY:KWH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. KWHCoin has a market capitalization of $29,345.93 and approximately $194,143.00 worth of KWHCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KWHCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KWHCoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KWHCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00090922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00237780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.01347782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00134422 BTC.

KWHCoin Profile

KWHCoin was first traded on December 21st, 2017. KWHCoin’s total supply is 2,193,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,807,438,681 tokens. The Reddit community for KWHCoin is /r/kwhcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KWHCoin is www.kwhcoin.com . KWHCoin’s official Twitter account is @KwhCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KWHCoin

KWHCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KWHCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KWHCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KWHCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KWHCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KWHCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.